Raveena Tandon raises question on safety in Bandra after attack on Saif Ali Khan: ‘Accident scams, hawker mafia…'

Actor Raveena Tandon is shocked to read about Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed at his residence in Mumbai, and wished him a speedy recovery. She has also voiced concern about the escalating crime rate in Bandra, highlighting the need for increased safety measures. Also read: Why Ibrahim Ali Khan had to carry bleeding Saif Ali Khan in an autorickshaw to Lilavati Hospital after attack Raveena Tandon took to social media too wish Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery.

Raveena raises questions

On Thursday, Raveena took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her anger over the growing cases against celebrities in the posh Bandra area of Mumbai. She feels celebrities are becoming soft targets for such crimes in the area.

“Targeting celebrities and soft targets in what used to be a safe residential area has become rampant, with Bandra losing out to unruly elements,” she wrote in the note.

Raveena added, “Accident scams, hawker mafia, encroachers, land grabbers and criminal elements racing on bikes phone and chain grabbing. Need stronger measures. Wishing you a speedy recovery”.

Last year, Raveena and her driver were attacked by a mob in Mumbai in June amid rash driving claims against the driver. Later in an interview with NewsX Live, the actor revealed that the attack was pre-planned as per Mumbai Police.

Saif Ali Khan attacked

Saif Ali Khan was attacked early on Thursday, in what the actor’s team said was an attempted burglary. The incident occurred around 2:30 am when he was sleeping in his house along with his other family members. The actor received multiple injuries after the intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital, where he required a lengthy surgery.

As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's 12th floor flat in Satguru Sharan building, but possibly sneaked in at some point earlier in the night, a police official said. After the incident that took place around 2.30 am, the attacker took the staircase to escape. As per the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where Khan was rushed, he was out of danger after undergoing a surgery for removing the knife stuck in his back.