Saif Ali Khan net worth: How Bollywood's other Khan built 1200 crore wealth, ‘bought back’ ancestral Pataudi Palace

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most successful Bollywood stars of his generation. While he never quite enjoyed the stardom maintained by the three Khans, Saif has quietly established himself as the fourth Khan. Over the years, he has not only added a wide repertoire of roles but also amassed immense wealth. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan attacked news LIVE: Police explains exactly what happened during break-in; family spotted at hospital) Saif Ali Khan at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

Saif Ali Khan net worth

According to the Economic Times, Saif has a net worth of $150 million or over ₹1200 crore. This makes him one of the richest stars in Bollywood, behind only select names like Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Vivek Oberoi. The crown jewel in Saif's wealth is the lush Pataudi Palace, his home in Haryana and the ancestral seat of his house. Estimated to be priced at ₹800 crore, it is one of the most expensive private residences of India and is spread over 10 acres.

How Saif Ali Khan 'earned' his wealth back

While many assume that Saif had generational wealth - he is the Nawab of Pataudi, the son of the former Mansoor Ali Khan and actor Sharmila Tagore - but the actor did have to earn some of his heritage back.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Saif said, “People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even [with] Pataudi [palace], when my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman [Nath] and Francis [Wacziarg] used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted (the palace) back, I could let him know. I said: ‘I want it back’. They held a conference, and said, ‘okay, you have to give us lots of money!’ Which I then consequently earned.”

The attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unknown intruder at his Bandra home in the early hours of Thursday. An unknown person entered Saif and Kareena Kapoor's residence in Bandra (west) around 2.30 am on Thursday. The actor was alerted to the situation by an altercation between the intruder and his domestic help. News agency ANI quoted a Mumbai Police source as saying, "When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Saif was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries.

A little after noon on Thursday, Saif's team issued a statement: "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident," it read. Dr Uttamani informed that the actor had been shifted to the ICU after the surgeries. The actor will be under observation in the ICU for a day.