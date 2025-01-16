Why Ibrahim Ali Khan had to carry bleeding Saif Ali Khan in an autorickshaw to Lilavati Hospital after attack

After Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unknown intruder at his Bandra home in the early hours of Thursday, the actor's wife, Kareena Kapoor, informed his oldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The 23-year-old son of Saif and his first wife, Amrita Singh, hurried to his father's house and rushed him to the hospital. However, he had to first find an autorickshaw as there was nobody to drive Saif to the hospital. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan attacked news LIVE: Saif Ali Khan shifted to ICU after surgery; police investigation on for intruder) Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

How Ibrahim took Saif Ali Khan to hospital in an autorickshaw

The Mumbai Police say that Ibrahim and a member of Saif's staff brought the actor to Lilavati Hospital around 3.30 am. Since there was no driver at home at that hour, he was brought in an auto rickshaw, says police. Saif was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. The hospital's COO, Niraj Uttamani, informed that the actor had six wounds, including two deep ones.

Saif Ali Khan attacked

An unknown person entered Saif and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra (west) residence around 2.30 am on Thursday. The actor was alerted to the situation by an altercation between the intruder and his domestic help. News agency ANI quoted a Mumbai Police source as saying, "When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter." Apart from Saif and Kareena, their two sons - Taimur and Jeh - were also in the house when the assault took place.

Saif Ali Khan is out of danger

A little after noon on Thursday, Saif's team issued a statement: "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident," it read. Dr Uttamani informed that the actor had been shifted to the ICU after the surgeries. The actor will be under observation in the ICU for a day.