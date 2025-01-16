Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive at Lilavati Hospital to meet dad Saif Ali Khan after his surgeries. Watch

Saif Ali Khan recently was stabbed by an intruder at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. The actor’s children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, have now reached Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgeries, to visit him. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan reach hospital to meet Saif Ali Khan.(HT photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan reach hospital

On Thursday morning, Saif Ali Khan sustained multiple injuries after an intruder allegedly broke into his Mumbai home and attacked him during a burglary attempt. He was rushed to the hospital immediately after the attack. His children from his first wife, Amrita Singh-Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan-have now arrived at the hospital to see their injured father.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sara Ali Khan was spotted wearing white track pants and a cropped hoodie, paired with sunglasses. Ibrahim Ali Khan wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Both were seen hurrying inside the hospital, avoiding interaction with the media.

Saif Ali Khan is out of danger

Saif Ali Khan sustained multiple injuries, including a wound near his spine and one on his neck. However, the actor's team has now confirmed that he is out of danger. Their official statement reads, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently recovering, and the doctors are closely monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and support during this time.”

The intruder who attacked Saif fled the scene. The police are investigating the matter. A suspect has been detained as per ANI. A forensic department officer told the press, “We have collected the fingerprints from the spot, rest our senior officer will brief.”