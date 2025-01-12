Sara Ali Khan's secret to losing 45 kg is keeping herself motivated: ‘I still struggle with weight, have to be mindful’

Sara Ali Khan's drastic weight loss journey is one for the books. The actor used to weigh 96 kg and managed to lose 45 kg with determination, proper diet, and a mix of cardio and strength training exercises. In an old interview with Ranveer Allahbadia (aka beerbiceps), Sara talked about her weight loss journey, what motivated her to lose weight, her struggles, and how she overcame those challenges. Sara Ali Khan used to weigh 96 kg and managed to lose 45 kg.

Also Read | Want to lose 5 kg in 35 days? Woman who shed 54 kg shares 5 weight loss tips: 'Increase your daily steps by…'

‘I wasn't overweight; I broke the weighing scale’

When asked about the time when she was overweight and whether she was always confident that she would shed the kilos, Sara said, “I wasn't overweight; I broke the weighing scale…What happens a lot of times is that you can go into a downward spiral. So, when you wake up in the morning and weigh 85 kgs and nothing really fits, you are like 85 to 96 - what's the difference does it really make? Which is the worst way to be, and that's what started happening to me. I was in college, and I was already fat, so now fatter means what - fat is fat, so let me just eat that brownie.”

As Ranveer confessed that he was also fat as a child and the ‘fat kid’ inside him is still there, Sara agreed and said, “It doesn't go away, ever. That fat complex is in the brain forever.”

‘I really have to be extremely mindful of what I am eating’

Sara revealed that even though she has lost a drastic weight since then, she has had problems with her weight till now. She added that recently, she became overweight and was even told to lose weight. “My things became chunky, my face became big, that really does happen. I really have to be extremely mindful of what I am eating. It's very important for me to stay on track with weight,” she said.

Who motivated Sara to lose weight?

When asked what made her lose over 45 kg (the actor used to be 96 kg), Sara had one answer - Karan Johar. The director wanted to offer her a film and asked her to lose ‘half of her’ weight.

As for what inspires her to lose weight and go on, Sara said, “I was huge, man. It was not healthy on any level. It was hormonally affecting me, which still happens. Every time I overeat or when I am touching that 60 kg mark, you can start seeing that I am not okay.”

“You definitely should keep a check on what you are eating because it affects more than just your visual appearance; it affects your hormonal balance, and that is extremely important,” she said. She further added that overweight people need to hear this because when you are eating unhealthy food, it doesn't just affect your visuals; it also affects your mental health and hormones.