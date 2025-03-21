Rasha Thadani reveals if she imagined herself in any of Raveena Tandon's films; calls mom her ‘inspiration’

Actor Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani recently debuted in Bollywood with Azaad. In an interview with Filmfare, the newbie talks about how her mom is her inspiration, revealing which of her films are her favourite and if she ever imagined herself doing them. (Also Read: Who can recreate Ek Do Teen? Madhuri Dixit has this star kid in mind) Rasha Thadani recently debuted in Bollywood and looks to mom Raveena Tandon for inspiration.

Rasha Thadani on Raveena Tandon’s films

Rasha was asked to name her mom Raveena’s favourite films and dance numbers, and she named Aks, Mohra, Dulhe Raja and Andaz Apna Apna, apart from the song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, as her favourites. However, when asked if she ever imagined herself in any of her mom’s films, she replied, “No, I can’t touch that and I won’t be able to.”

In the interview, Rasha also spoke about how her mom was two years younger than her when she debuted in Bollywood and was told she’ll ‘have it so much easier’ because Raveena remembers a time with no vanity vans. Calling her an inspiration, she added, “My mother has worked extremely hard to put herself where she is today. Not only does her journey as an actor inspire me, but she also inspires me as a person. She always handles herself with such grace and elegance, wherever or whatever the situation might be. And the best part is she is always herself.”

Madhuri Dixit thinks Rasha Thadani can recreate her iconic number

While Rasha is sceptical of taking up anything Raveena has done, maybe there’s another actor’s work she will recreate. Recently, talking at IIFA Green Carpet, Madhuri praised Rasha and said, “Among the youngest ones, I like Rasha Thadani. Her dance is very graceful.” When asked which young actor could feature if her iconic song Ek Do Teen was ever remade, Madhuri instantly took Rasha’s name.

Rasha’s debut film, Azaad, was released in theatres on January 17 and on Netflix on March 14. It also starred Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, in his debut role.