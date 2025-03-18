Who can recreate Ek Do Teen? Madhuri Dixit has this star kid in mind

Madhuri chooses Rasha to step into her shoes

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha made her debut alongside Aaman Devgan in the film Azaad. Rasha was appreciated for her performance. One of the major highlights of the film was her dance number, Uyi Amma, which took social media by storm.

Recently, while talking at IIFA Green Carpet, Madhuri praised Rasha and said, "Among the youngest ones, I like Rasha Thadani. Her dance is very graceful."

When asked to share her thoughts on which one she believes could do justice to her iconic song Ek Do Teen if it were to be remade today. She instantly took Rasha’s name.

Ek Do Teen was featured in the 1988 film Tezaab, which proved to be Madhuri’s breakthrough. Anil Kapoor starred opposite Madhuri in the movie that was produced and directed by N Chandra. Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed music for the film. The song was remade for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the new version that was crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. The song was also recreated for Ameesha Patel’s Desi Magic. Both versions came out in 2018.

About Rasha’s work

Raveena’s daughter Rasha entered Bollywood this year with the film Azaad. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad narrated a story about the bond between humans and animals, with a focus on love, loyalty, and courage. Set in pre-Independence India, the film revolved around a 19-year-old Govind and a remarkable horse, with themes of dacoit and zamindari system. The film was released on the big screen on January 17. It failed to elicit the expected response at the box office.

The period drama collected ₹1.5 crore on day one and ₹1.3 crore on day two. On day three, it earned ₹1.85 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹6.35 crore in India.