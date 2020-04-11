Madhuri Dixit reveals Ek Do Teen was shot with a real crowd of 1000 people: ‘People would fling money on the screens’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 10:13 IST

Bollywood actor and dancing diva Madhuri Dixit has shared several fun facts about her hit song Ek Do Teen during a chat with her fans on Twitter. She has revealed that the hit dance number was shot with a real crowd of 1000 people as the audience.

“Let’s start our #SunoSunaoWithMD Listening Party with #EkDoTeen! Right from starting the rehearsals 10-15 days before the shoot to shooting with a real crowd of 1,000 people, the song has been so special. Send me your questions & share your memories of the song with me,” she asked fans to send questions.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic with Hindi and Bengali actors, asks fans to name them. See pic

Madhuri further wrote, “The hookstep became so popular at that time. I was shocked to know that people used to demand the song to be replayed in the theatres before the movie could continue & fling money on the screens. Everyone had started calling me Mohini. Wow, this song brought back many memories.”

The hookstep became so popular at that time. I was shocked to know that people used to demand the song to be replayed in the theatres before the movie could continue & fling money on the screens. Everyone had started calling me Mohini. Wow, this song brought back many memories! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 10, 2020

Let's start our #SunoSunaoWithMD Listening Party with #EkDoTeen! Right from starting the rehearsals 10-15 days before the shoot to shooting with a real crowd of 1,000 people, the song has been so special.

Send me your questions & share your memories of the song with me. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 10, 2020

Asked if she knew the song would become so popular, Madhuri tweeted, “I didn’t know that the song would get so popular. But it definitely feels great that it did!” The tweet Madhuri quoted said, “We believe the male version of #EkDoTeen was shot after the movie release since your version became so popular! This was a first of its kind song to have something like this. Did you always know it would gain popularity?”

I didn't know that the song would get so popular. But it definitely feels great that it did! https://t.co/jCW1NnwLzS — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 10, 2020

Ek Do Teen featured in 1988 film Tezaab which proved to be Madhuri’s first claim to fame. Anil Kapoor starred opposite Madhuri in the movie that was produced and directed by N Chandra. Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed music for the film, including Ek Do Teen.

Watch Madhuri groove to Ek Do teen:

Watch Jacqueline’s version here:

The song was recently remade for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the new version that was crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. The song was also recreated for Ameesha Patel’s Desi Magic.Both versions came out in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more