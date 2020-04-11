Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic with Hindi and Bengali actors, asks fans to name them. See pic

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 09:23 IST

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture on Friday and asked fans to name the actors posing with him in it. In the image, Jeetendra, Johnny Walker, Dilip Kumar, Prem Chopra, Anil Dhawan alongwith Bengali stars Anil Chatterjee and Rabi Ghosh can be seen standing alongside Amitabh in the black and white picture.

He shared the image and wrote on Twitter, “Baatein pratidin in kathin paristhitiyon ki hoti hain, nirantar Socha kuch purani yaadein taaza kar dein baithe baithe apne ghar. Ab nostalgia of past years .. a charity cricket match at Eden Gardens - Mumbai Film Industry vs Bengal Film Industry. How many names can you name ?”

बातें प्रतिदिन इन कठिन परिस्थितियों की होती हैं , निरंतर

सोचा कुछ पुरानी यादें ताज़ा कर दें , बैठे बैठे अपने घर ! ~ अब

nostalgia of past years .. a charity cricket match at Eden Gardens - Mumbai Film Industry vs Bengal Film Industry



How many names can you name ? pic.twitter.com/xFu33ymD6Q — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 10, 2020

T 3497 - The 'wheel' has been dubbed as the greatest invention of all time .. in todays times I would say the 'smart phone' .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 10, 2020

In a separate tweet late Friday, Amitabh likened the importance of wheel to that of a smartphone in the current times. “The ‘wheel’ has been dubbed as the greatest invention of all time .. in todays times I would say the ‘smart phone,” he tweeted.

Currently at his Mumbai residence with family, Amitabh has been sharing several messages urging people to stay at home amid the lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from appearing in a social film for UN, Amitabh also featured in a short film Family, where he was seen with Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Mammooty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. The actors shot their portions for the short inside their own houses and it was all stitched together to make it a complete, single film.

Apart from his donations to PM Cares fund, Amitabh is also distributing 2000 packets of food daily to provide lunch and dinner to the needy across Mumbai. This gesture is in addition to providing monthly ration to one lakh households of daily wage workers associated with the All India Film Employees Confederation.

