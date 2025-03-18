Did Tamannaah Bhatia wear ex-boyfriend Vijay Varma’s blazer to Rasha Thadani’s birthday? Fans say ‘Can’t you see…’

Earlier this month, reports of a celebrity break up began doing the rounds, which left the internet shocked. According to the buzz, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma decided to part ways after two long years of dating. Sources suggest that the exes have planned to continue being friends. A big reason why this came as a shocker to fans was wedding rumours which had surfaced just weeks before the news of their alleged break up. The former couple’s separate entries at Raveena Tandon’s Holi party further confirmed the reports. However, hopeful fans believe that Tamannaah and Vijay are still together. Did Tamannaah Bhatia wear Vijay Varma’s blazer to Rasha Thadani’s 20th?

Why is that? Well, last weekend, Raveena Tandon hosted her darling daughter Rasha Thadani’s 20th birthday bash. Rasha’s BFF Tamannaah Bhatia was also a part of the celebrations. Strictly following the dress-code, Tamannaah opted for a bodycon black dress looking breathtaking as ever. But what stole the spotlight was Tamannaah’s striped monochrome blazer which she casually threw over her shoulders. This blazer reminded many internet users of a similar jacket that her ex Vijay Varma had donned for an event they attended together last year.

Soon after the pictures went viral, a new rumour began which claimed that Tamannaah and Vijay might still be together. Celebrating the same, a fan gushed, “Thanks God They are together 😍😍😍,” whereas another hopeful netizen stated, “Acha kasha relationship ko break up ka naam de diya tha inhone 😢😢 loo dekh lo ni hoaa ba break up ☺😊😊.” However, many netizens slammed this rumour by pointing out that Tamannaah’s blazer is very different from what Vijay had worn in 2024. One such internet user stated, “That is not Vijays blazer .Cant u see the difference ins stripes,” whereas another comment read, “Plzzz see carefully this is different one😂😂😂 lol.” Another netizen claimed, “Both are different,” while a social media user suggested, “Are bhai sem tu sem dusra blazer bhi to ho sakta hai😂😂😂😂.”

So there you have it. While the debate about this striped blazer is never-ending, one thing we can all agree on is that Tamannaah looked drop-dead gorgeous!