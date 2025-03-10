Menu Explore
Rasha Thadani’s ‘adopted mother’ Tamannaah Bhatia dances to Uyi Amma in unseen video from private event; watch

ByMahima Pandey
Mar 10, 2025 07:11 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her sexy moves on BFF Rasha Thadani's song Uyi Amma in this unseen video. Check it out

Back in January this year, Raveena Tandon’s darling daughter Rasha Thadani made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad. The film sadly turned out to be a box office failure, but Rasha was lauded for her fresh onscreen presence and her dance moves on the track Uyi Amma. The star kid went on to take social media by storm when she recreated the song with her ‘adopted mother’ Tamannaah Bhatia and her now ex-boyfriend Vijay Varma. It was a super cute reel which won the internet over. But this was not the only time that Tamannaah danced to Rasha’s track.

Tamannaah Bhatia dances to BFF Rasha Thadani's song

Much to the delight of fans, we came across an unseen video of Tamannaah Bhatia dancing at a private event. In this viral clip, which has resurfaced on social media, Tamannaah looks absolutely stunning in an all black shimmery black outfit, with her hair up in a ponytail. She sets the stage on fire as she grooves to her good friend Rasha Thadani’s song Uyi Amma, winning the crowd over with her deadly expressions and sexy dance moves. Tamannaah’s energy is unmatchable, much like her iconic performance in Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat, which emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the 2024 horror comedy.

This is a refreshing glimpse of Tamannaah, who has been in the news since the last few days due to her break-up with Vijay. According to the buzz, the two actors parted ways after two years of dating. However, they have apparently decided to continue being friends. Reports suggest that Tamannaah wanted to tie the knot whereas Vijay was not ready to settle down just yet. A source even claimed that discussions about the marriage topic led to frequent arguments, resulting in a break up. But the ex couple have not yet announced their split or the reason.

On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu film Odela 2. Rasha, on the other hand, is yet to announce her second project.

