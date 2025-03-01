Govinda’s son Yashvardhan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha groove to their iconic song in unseen video; watch

When two actors work together in movies, they don’t just share the silver screen. They spend lots of time together shooting, which gives them plenty of time to form a bond. Sometimes, these bonds turn to lifelong friendships. One such iconic friendship in our Bollywood industry is that of Govinda and Raveena Tandon. Last year when Govinda accidentally shot himself, Raveena was one of the first to visit him in the hospital. Well, not just the stars but even their children are pretty good friends. At least that’s what Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s latest video suggests. Govinda’s son Yashvardhan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha

We are talking about the sweet birthday wish that Raveena Tandon’s darling daughter Rasha Thadani shared for Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Rasha took to her official Instagram story to wish Yashvardhan a very happy birthday with a selfie and an unseen video of the two dancing at a party. In this fun clip, Yashvardhan is dressed casually in a hoodie whereas Rasha looks chic in a shirt. But what’s so special about this video? Well, Rasha and Yashvardhan can be seen burning the dance floor on the title track of Akhiyon Se Goli Maare (2002).

Only those living under a rock would not know that Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is one of the most iconic songs in Raveena and Govinda’s filmography. The two set standards quite high for their contemporaries back then with this chartbuster hit and equally iconic film. Seeing Govinda’s son Yashvardhan and Raveena’s mini-me Rasha dancing to their song feels like life coming to a full circle for us fans. Yashvardhan and Rasha look smashing together, full of energy, as they do complete justice to Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. You can only imagine how great they would look together on the silver screen!

Rasha began her career as an actor this year with Ajay Devgn’s period drama Azaad, co-starring his nephew Aaman Devgan. We are now eagerly waiting for Govinda’s handsome son Yashvardhan to announce his Bollywood debut. This unseen clip has definitely raised our expectations.