Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani calls Alia Bhatt ‘maam’; gushes over Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘power’

Following in the footsteps of her mother and iconic Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon, star kid Rasha Thadani made her debut in the Hindi film industry this year. Rasha began her journey in the land of cinema with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama Azaad, alongside Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan. The film sadly ended up as a box office bomb. However, Rasha was lauded as a promising newcomer, with loads of potential and an effortless screen presence. Well, apart from the silver screen, Rasha also won hearts with her candid interviews during the promotions of the film. Like when she respectfully called actor Alia Bhatt ‘maam’. Rasha Thadani talks about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Yes, you read that right. During a chat with Galatta India, Aaman shared that he stalks VD (Varun Dhawan) a lot. He went on to refer to the actor as ‘Varun Dhawan Sir’ before calling him an entertainer. Reacting to the interviewer’s surprise at the star kid calling Varun ‘sir’, Aaman explained that he was 12 years old when VD’s debut film Student of the Year (2012) released. When asked if Rasha will also call Alia Bhatt ‘maam’, the star kid replied, “Then what? She is maam.” She went on to say, “Wait, but how old was I when Student of the Year came out then?” After some calculation, Rasha revealed that she was just 7 years old back then.

The conversation then shifted to Alia’s actor husband and heartthrob, Ranbir Kapoor. As we all know, RK is not on social media. At least not officially. He is rumoured to have a secret account. Talking about the same, Aaman shared, “I wish I could stalk Ranbir also, but he doesn’t have an Insta.” Hearing this, an enthusiastic Rasha chimed in, “Yeah! People wish to, want to stalk him. That’s his power! People want to stalk him.”

Well, we definitely agree with Rasha! Having Ranbir on social media ‘officially’ would be pretty awesome.