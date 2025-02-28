Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon are lost in devotion as they take a holy dip in new pics from their Maha Kumbh trip

Earlier this week, ahead of Maha Shivratri, many celebrities flew down to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar travelled solo whereas Katrina Kaif was accompanied by husband Vicky Kaushal’s mother, her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. Pictures and videos of them taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during their respective trips soon took over the internet. Well, star kid Rasha Thadani, who also visited the Maha Kumbh with her actor mother Raveena Tandon on Monday, has now shared unseen pictures from their sacred trip. In these snaps, we get a glimpse of Rasha and Raveena’s spiritual side. Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Rasha Thadani’s long photodump from her spiritual trip begins with a snap of her praying after taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam, which is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati rivers. It is followed by a candid picture of Rasha and Raveena Tandon praying before their sacred snaan, with matching dupattas over their shoulders which have the words ‘Sri Sita Ram’ written on them. Up next are selfies from the boat and a few more pictures clicked during Rasha’s holy dip, which is believed to cleanse the body and purify the soul.

In the caption below, Rasha shared, “The energy, the devotion, the unity, feeling blessed. Har Har mahadev🕉️❤️🙏🏻!!! Thankyou for always making us feel like we’re home @pujyaswamiji @sadhviji 🙏🏻.” Soon after the star kid shared these beautiful pictures, many fans showered love in the comment section. For instance, one social media user stated, “Bahut Achhi Lagti Hai Jab Celebrity Log Bhi Aise Jagah Pe Jate Hai Aur Apne Main Root Dharma or Karma Ko Aage ki Generation ko Pass Kar Rahe Hai... Har Har Mahadev 🙏❤️,” whereas another netizen shared, “True beauty ✨ shines from a heart ❤️ full of devotion 🙏. Your presence reflects both! ✨🌸.”

On the film front, Rasha began her journey as an actor this year with the film Azaad, also starring Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan.