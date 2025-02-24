After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif aka Kitto Bahu visits Maha Kumbh with sasu maa, takes snaan in Triveni Sangam

Earlier today, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Dressed in a white kurta pajama, the actor knelt down on the Triveni ghat before taking a dip in the holy waters in a viral video. But Akshay wasn’t the only celebrity to experience the once in a lifetime event. In the afternoon, Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif reached Prayagraj, accompanied by husband Vicky Kaushal’s mother Veena Kaushal. The saas-bahu duo met Parmarth Niketan Ashram’s president Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati to receive blessings before travelling to the Triveni Sangam. Veena Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Maha Kumbh Mela

Katrina Kaif looked breathtaking as ever in her light pink suit while her doting mother-in-law Veena Kaushal was dressed in blue. The actor later changed into a pastel yellow suit as she made her way into the Triveni Sangam, which is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati rivers. In a video which has now surfaced on social media, Katrina took a snaan in the water, also known as the royal bath. Taking a dip in the holy waters is said to cleanse the body as well as purify the soul. The devotion on Katrina’s face in this viral video will leave you feeling overwhelmed.

Katrina and her sasu maa Veena ji, who lovingly calls the actor Kitto at home, have once again set saas-bahu goals for the entire internet. Earlier this month, Katrina’s actor husband Vicky Kaushal had also visited the Maha Kumbh Mela to take a sacred dip in the holy waters.

Back then, Vicky was on a promotional spree for his recently released film Chhaava which is currently winning hearts across the country. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the Laxman Utekar directorial follows the story of the brave Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The Maha Kumbh is a form of Poorna Kumbh which is held only once in 144 years. In a rare occurrence, the Moon, Sun, Mercury and Jupiter align together, making the Maha Kumbh the most auspicious Kumbh Mela and a once in a lifetime experience.