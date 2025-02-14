‘Vicky Kaushal’s one-man show’: Say fans in Chhaava Twitter reviews after actor leaves them with goosebumps

Today morning, Vicky Kaushal arrived on the silver screen along with Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in their new film Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical actioner follows the story of the brave Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji Mahara. While Vicky portrayed the role of Sambhaji Mahara, Akshaye breathed life into the character of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb onscreen. Vicky’s actor wife Katrina Kaif has already reviewed the film on social media, calling her husband a ‘chameleon’. But what did the audience think of Chhaava? Well, here’s the verdict. Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

Netizens across social media have given Chhaava and Vicky rave reviews after they were left with goosebumps in theatres. The action, the climax and Vicky’s portrayal of the late Maratha king have won hearts. One such fan who enjoyed the film shared, “#Chhaava is Vicky Kaushal’s one-man show 🔥Battles are epic, emotions hit hard, and the climax? Goosebumps! 🫨 The face-offs between Sambhaji and Aurangzeb are electric, and the second half keeps you glued to your seat. The film beautifully captures the legacy, bravery, and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. A must-watch for history lovers and cinema fans alike! 🍿”

A Twitter review read, “Watched #Chhaava today. First day first show. I really have no words to describe what an absolutely marvelous film it is. @vickykaushal09 you are truly a gem. For me, as a marathi it was like I am actually seeing Sambhaji Maharaj,” whereas another fan gushed, “Man, what I have witnessed just now is pure goosebumps 🔥 If the final product is anything like this, 100cr+ will be confirmed from #Maharashtra only. should think of an alternative date; otherwise, it will not even get shows in MH. #Chhaava #ChhaavaTeaser.”

Even movie-buffs who did not know about the Maratha king’s history have loved Chhaava. One such netizen shared, “Watched #Chhaava today! I can’t be the judge of how well the image of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has been portrayed by the movie. But it will give you goosebumps every second, could’ve been better, but of course how can anyone match his aura !! It’s impossible!”

After reading such amazing reviews of Vicky, Akshaye and Rashmika’s film, are you planning to watch Chhaava over the Valentine’s weekend?