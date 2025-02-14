Katrina Kaif pens an emotional review of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava: ‘You are a chameleon; I’m so proud of you’

Last night, a day before Chhaava’s big release, Katrina Kaif got to witness her actor husband Vicky Kaushal shine onscreen as Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at the film’s premiere. They made a stunning pair as they walked around, hand in hand, blowing onlookers away with their real life chemistry. Well, much to our delight, Katrina took to her official social media handle today to share her honest review of Vicky’s performance and the Laxman Utekar directorial. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava marks Vicky’s first ever period film. And he has successfully left his biggest critic Kat impressed. Chhaava has received a glowing review by lead star Vicky Kaushal's actor wife Katrina Kaif

Along with a poster of Chhaava which features Vicky in a fierce avatar, Katrina shared, “What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again. I’m lost for words at the impact of this film ….. @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid,I’m so proud of you and your talent.…🤍🤍🤍.”

Katrina went on to add, “#DineshVijan what is there to say ……you are a true VISIONARY… you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast are phenomenal…. This is a film for the big screen … so proud of the whole team.. #Chhaava.”

Well, since Vicky has time and again called Katrina his biggest critic, we know for a fact that if she was impressed by Chhaava, audiences will be too!