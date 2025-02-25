Rasha Thadani shares unseen pic after snaan at Maha Kumbh; performs aarti with Raveena Tandon, Katrina Kaif

Apart from being a budding actor and a total fashionista, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is incredibly spiritual. Which is why soon after she began her journey in Bollywood with debut film Azaad, the young star kid visited Nageshwar with her doting mother. At the age of 19, Rasha has already covered all 12 Jyotirlingas, Hindu shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, in our country. Well, yesterday Rasha reached Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh to seek spiritual blessings with Raveena at the Maha Kumbh Mela. In a viral clip, she was seen performing aarti with Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif. Rasha Thadani with Raveena Tandon and Katrina Kaif at Maha Kumbh

Rasha Thadani was accompanied by her mother Raveena Tandon whereas Katrina Kaif was joined by her mother-in-law, Vicky Kaushal’s mother, Veena Kaushal. The three actors looked radiant as ever in yellow ethnic suits, letting their simplicity and natural beauty shine above all else. Before the aarti, videos of Katrina taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam had surfaced on the internet. Much to our delight, Rasha has now taken to her official social media handle to share an unseen picture which was clicked right after she took a sacred snaan in the holy waters.

Rasha Thadani taking a holy dip in the sacred waters

On her Instagram story, Rasha shared a breathtaking picture of herself, praying with her hands folded. This was clicked right after she took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, which is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati rivers. Rasha is drenched from head to toe, with a yellow dupatta over her shoulders which has the words ‘Sri Sita Ram’ written on it. The star kid looks lost in devotion as she stands knee-deep in water, enjoying the once in a lifetime experience that the Maha Kumbh offers devotees.

Rasha, Katrina and Raveena were not the only celebs in Prayagraj yesterday. Before them, Bollywood’s OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam right in the morning.