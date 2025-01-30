Rasha Thadani visits 12th Jyotirlinga with mother Raveena Tandon, gets her 12th kala dhaaga after debut with Azaad

Even before Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani began her journey in the Hindi film industry, she already had a big fan following. This is because apart from being gorgeous, something that she obviously gets from her star mum, Rasha is fun and relatable on social media, which often draws the audiences’ attention. But one thing that sets her apart from most of her fellow star kids is Rasha’s spiritual side. During the promotions of her debut film Azaad, Rasha opened up about the same and revealed the reason behind wearing a bunch of kala dhaagas (black threads) on her wrist. Rasha Thadani visits Nageshwar, her 12th Jyotirlinga, with Raveena Tandon

In an interview, the star kid shared that each kala dhaaga on her wrist is from the Jyotirlingas that she has visited. Jyotirlingas are Hindu shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. There are 12 in our country and at the age of 19, Rasha had already visited 11. The star kid also shared that it was her hope to visit the 12th Jyotirlinga before this year ends. Well, almost two weeks after the release of her debut film, Rasha’s wish came true today when she visited Nageshwar with her mother Raveena.

Sharing wholesome pictures from their trip, Rasha wrote, “Nageshwar, my 12th Jyotirling, and Dwarkadhish. Feeling blessed and thankful🙏🏻🕉️❤️ Har Har Mahadev🩵.” Raveena looked beautiful in a wine red salwar kameez, complete with a bunch of kala dhaagas on her hand. Meanwhile, her daughter looked breathtakingly fresh in a baby blue anarkali suit, smiling from ear to ear. Whether you are religious or not, seeing Rasha get her dream will surely fill your heart with love, giving you a glimpse of her spiritual journey.

In the comment section below, many netizens showered love on Rasha and Raveena. For instance, one fan gushed, “My favourite star kid ❤️🔥🙌,” whereas another internet user rightly wrote, “Cutest maa beti duo😍❤️.” Well, we hope Rasha gets tones of blessings from Lord Shiva for her next film!