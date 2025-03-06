Why did Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma break up amid wedding rumours? Here’s what we know

There are very few celebrities in our Indian film industry who openly declare being in a relationship. A majority of the stars prefer keeping their personal lives private. So it was quite refreshing when actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma emerged as brave-hearts, happily sharing the news of being together with their fans. They made a handsome pair and often set couple goals on social media. Recently, there was even buzz about wedding bells in their near future. So when reports of Tamannaah and Vijay’s break up surfaced this week, fans were obviously shocked. But why did they split? Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma broke up weeks ago

There was news about Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s rumoured wedding, with their families apparently being very happy about the union. However, sources revealed that the couple broke up a few weeks ago. According to a new report shared by Siasat Daily, Tamannaah and Vijay decided to part ways due to differing views on a future together. This report claimed that Tamannaah was ‘eager’ to tie the knot and settle down. However, Vijay was apparently not ready. The topic of marriage reportedly led to frequent disagreements between the two, eventually resulting in a break up.

Exes Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

However, these are just rumours. Only Vijay and Tamannaah can tell us the real reason why they decided to part ways and just be friends. Speculations about the two dating first began when the actors celebrated New Year’s Eve together, months before the release of their anthology film Lust Stories (2023). In an interview, Vijay had shared that their film played Cupid in their love story, but they did not begin dating during shoot. It was actually during the wrap party, which had only 4 people in it, that Vijay told Tamannaah he wanted to hang out more. A little less than a month later they had their first date. Vijay and Tamannaah were together for 2 long years.

Well, we wish the two all the best for their respective bright futures.