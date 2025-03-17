Rasha Thadani dances on Uyi Amma with Raveena Tandon on 20th birthday; parties with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya

2025 has been a very exciting year for star kid Rasha Thadani so far. Following in the footsteps of her actor mother Raveena Tandon, Rasha made her acting debut with Azaad earlier this year. She made the entire nation dance to her track Uyi Amma, including BFF Tamannaah Bhatia. Rasha even visited her 12th Jyotirlinga before travelling to Maha Kumbh. Well, last night, Rasha marked another milestone of 2025 as she celebrated her 20th birthday. The star kid entered adulthood in style, dressed in a gorgeous black dress twinning and winning with her breathtaking mother. Rasha celebrates 20th birthday with Raveena, Ibrahim and Veer

Once again, Rasha Thadani burnt the dance floor on her already chartbuster hit song Uyi Amma. She went on to cut a delicious looking cake in an unseen video from her birthday party. As the birthday girl fed cake to her good friend and fellow 2025 debutante Veer Pahariya, Raveena Tandon dropped jaws with her moves on Rasha’s song in the background. Apart from Sky Force actor Veer, who attended Rasha’s party wearing a t-shirt featuring the birthday girl’s Uyi Amma poster, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia were also on the guest list.

Soon after these unseen videos from Rasha’s birthday party went viral on social media, a lot of fans showered love and blessings on the birthday girl. But a majority were left in awe of Raveena’s evergreen beauty and glory. For instance, one internet user gushed, “Raveena is looking like his sister,” whereas another fan stated, “Raveena still looks amazing.” A social media user even claimed, “Beti se beutiful mammy ❤️❤️😍.”

Well, much like her mother Raveena, Rasha is absolutely gorgeous. She is also a gifted dancer, as we already saw in Uyi Amma. But that's not all! According to latest Twitter reviews of Azaad, which arrived on OTT on Holi, Rasha is also a promising actor. In fact, many netizens have compared Azaad to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Netflix film Nadaaniyan, calling Rasha’s acting skills far more superior than her fellow star kids. We wish her only the best for her bright future as we wait for her next film.