Ibrahim Ali Khan threatens Pakistani critic for taking a dig at his nose job in Nadaaniyan review: ‘If I see you…’

After witnessing Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s hilarious interaction with the paparazzi on a daily basis, the internet was quite excited for his acting debut. However, when his debut film Nadaaniyan with Khushi Kapoor finally arrived on OTT, a majority of fans were left disappointed. While some were unhappy with their ‘unpolished’ acting chops, others were convinced that their voices were dubbed by someone else. The unnecessary hate for Noida further annoyed many. Well, a Pakistani movie critic named Tamur Iqbal also took to his Instagram story to slam the film recently. He took a shot at Ibrahim’s acting skills and made fun of his ‘huge nose’. Then something unexpected happened — Ibrahim responded. Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut with Nadaaniyan this month

The Pakistani critic took a screenshot of the DM Ibrahim Ali Khan sent to him after Tamur Iqbal reviewed the film and took a jibe at the star kid’s nose. In the screenshot, Ibrahim wrote: “Tamur almost like Taimur .. you got my brothers name. Guess what you don't got? His face. You ugly piece of trash, since you can't keep your words to yourself don't bother, they're irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit I feel bad for you and your family - and if I see you on the streets one day, I'll make sure I leave you uglier than you are - you walking piece of scum.”

Well, Tamur replied to the star kid: “Hahahahahaha that's my man. See this is the guy I want to see in the movie. Not that fake Cornetto mushy cringy human. But hey yes that nose job comment was in bad taste. Rest I totally own up. Massive fan of your dad. Don't let him down.” Soon after the critic shared this screenshot on his Instagram post, many internet users reacted in the comment section. For instance, one tagged Saif’s actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan please teach him to take criticism maturely and respond with kindness!” Another came out in Ibrahim’s support and shared, “If we’re all about disclosing, show us what you wrote as well. Let’s then look whether you deserved his response.”

Have you seen Nadaaniyan yet? What did you think of Ibrahim’s debut?