Tamannaah Bhatia-Rasha Thadani celebrate Holi, dance to Uyi Amma in new video; fans say ‘Vijay Varma bhi gaya tha’

Like the rest of the country, our beloved Bollywood stars celebrated the colourful festival of Holi yesterday, on March 14, in style. Out of the many bashes hosted in Tinsel Town, one of the most talked about parties was thrown by Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani. Two of the celebs on their guest list were exes Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. They entered separately, leaving netizens hoping for a patch-up or at least a few snaps of the former couple, who were adored by all. Well, Tamannaah has now given us a sneak peek of their star-studded Holi celebration with a very colourful video. Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani's Holi celebrations

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her official social media handle to share a montage featuring fun and wholesome moments from Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani’s Holi party. Tamannaah looked really happy as she enjoyed the festival of colours. She even danced with Rasha to the star kid's track Uyi Amma from her debut film Azaad. Along with the video, which had an emotional background score playing behind it, Tamannaah shared, “Celebrated Holi after many years and it went something like this….. lucky to have found friends who are more like sisters 🫶🫶🫶 @rashathadani @pragyakapoor_.” Replying to the same, Rasha wrote, “This is too emo for such a happy occasion.”

Meanwhile, a lot of the netizens pointed out how Vijay Varma was not a part of this video despite being a guest at the same party. One such social media user asked, “If Vijay Verma was also present at the Holi celebrations, then why is he not in the video 📸,” whereas a concerned fan asked, “Where is vijayyyyyyyy 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.” Another comment read, “We're missing Vijay Bhaiya 😢😢😢,” while an internet user stated, “Vijay b gaya tha,,par wo video me aapke nhi h.”

According to buzz, Vijay and Tamannaah have decided to continue being friends after their break up. Well, clearly it will take fans some more time to move on.