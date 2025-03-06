Menu Explore
Raveena Tandon gifts her gold earring to paparazzo at airport, leaves daughter Rasha Thadani surprised. Watch

BySantanu Das
Mar 06, 2025 06:09 PM IST

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Raveena's adorable gesture for a paparazzo left the internet impressed.

Actor Raveena Tandon was seen at the Mumbai airport with her daughter Rasha Thadani on Wednesday evening. The actor took note of a paparazzo complimenting her on her gold earrings, and proceeded to take it off her ear and gift it to him. Daughter Rasha looked surprised as she watched her mother's interaction with the paparazzo. The actor's generosity towards the paparazzo is now winning hearts on social media. (Also read: Raveena Tandon calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour of men filming Katrina Kaif during snan at Mahakumbh)

Raveena Tandon gifted her gold earring to a paparazzo.
Raveena Tandon gifted her gold earring to a paparazzo.

What Raveena did

As Raveena made her way towards the check-in point at the airport with Rasha, a paparazzo complimented her on the stack of gold earrings she had paired with her look. Raveena asked, ‘Kaun si (which one)?’ and was then seen removing one of her earrings from the left ear and handing it over to the paparazzo. Rasha stood ahead and turned around, surprised at her mother's gesture.

The paparazzo also posted a picture with Raveena and Rasha at the airport.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Wah gold heart..warna gold aaj k zamane me kon deta hai (She has a heart of gold, or else who will offer gold today)?” A second fan commented, “Wow good hearted people only share like that.” “She is such a kind lady, always a fan of her,” said another fan in the comment section.

This is not the first time that Raveena's generosity has won over fans. Last month, when the actor had attended a mass wedding event organised by Mohsin Haider at BMC Chawl, she gifted one of the bride and grooms a set of her bangles, engraved with her and her husband's names. Raveena was seen kissing the bangles before gifting them and hugging the bride before leaving the stage.

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, and Disha Patani.

