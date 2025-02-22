Raveena Tandon wins hearts as she gifts her chooda to bride, groom at mass marriage event: 'She's a gem'

Raveena Tandon was recently seen attending a mass wedding event, where her generosity towards a newlywed couple won the hearts of social media users. A video of the actor gifting the bride and groom a set of her bangles, engraved with her and her husband's names, surfaced on the internet. Raveena Tandon attends a mass wedding event in Mumbai.

Raveena Tandon's gesture wins hearts

On Saturday, a paparazzo shared a video of Raveena attending a mass wedding event organised by Mohsin Haider at BMC Chawl. The actor was seen gifting her bangles to a bride and groom during the event, and she also explained why they were special to her. She revealed that, in Punjabi wedding ceremonies, brides wear a chooda for 40 days and that she had been wearing these two bangles since her wedding. "I am gifting the one with my name engraved on it to the bride and will give the other, with my husband's name, to the groom."

The guests at the event clapped and cheered for the actor’s sweet gesture, while the bride and groom couldn’t contain their excitement. Raveena was seen kissing the bangles before gifting them and hugging the bride before leaving the stage. She looked stunning in a red kurta set with heavy golden embroidery. Fans also praised her gesture. One fan questioned, "Was it real gold? Wow." Another commented, "She is a gem." A third fan wrote, "Great job."

Raveena Tandon’s recent and upcoming projects

Raveena Tandon was last seen in the film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar, and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles. The film is available to watch on JioCinema. The actor will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Farida Jalal, and Johnny Lever, among others, in key roles. The film is scheduled for release in theatres later this year.