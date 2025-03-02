Raveena Tandon calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour of men filming Katrina Kaif during snan at Mahakumbh

Actor Raveena Tandon was recently at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj when she met Katrina Kaif there as well. The actors did the snan (holy dip) in a VIP section of the Triveni Sangam, but soon, videos of scores of people surrounding Katrina as she took the holy dip surfaced on the internet. The videos showed other pilgrims vying for a selfie or reaction from the actor. Now, another video has surfaced of a bunch of men filming Katrina and joking about her as she took the dip and prayed in the river. (Also read: Drone footage shows Katrina Kaif surrounded by selfie-seeking crowd during Kumbh snan; fans defend ‘VIP culture’) Katrina Kaif was among the many celebrities who also went for a snan during the Mahakumbh but had to suffer harassment from others there.

Video upsets fans

The video shows two men filming themselves and then panning the camera to Katrina who was next to them. “Ye main hu, ye mera bhai hai, aur ye Katrina Kaif (this is me, this is my brother and this is Katrina Kaif)”, one of the men says in the video as those around him laugh. The video has upset people on the internet, with many calling out the men for harassing the actor.

Among them was Raveena Tandon, who commented, “This is disgusting. These kind of people spoil a moment that is supposed to be peaceful and meaningful.” Another person wrote, “Very bad... Mass bullying.” A person also wrote, “This is terrible. How are people so shameless?”

“This is sad and disturbing,” read another comment. “And when they get vip treatment and security and all they get offended,” reasoned another.

Who visited Kumbh?

Earlier last week, another video had surfaced on social media, shot on a drone. It showed a large crowd surround Katrina as she took a dip in the river with her mother-in-law.

Mahakumbh Mela commenced on January 13 and concluded on February 26, coinciding with the festival of Mahashivratri.

It has been attended by several celebrities including Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and Guru Randhawa among others.