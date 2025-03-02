Raveena Tandon calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour of men filming Katrina Kaif during snan at Mahakumbh
Raveena Tandon and others expressed outrage over a recent incident where Katrina Kaif was surrounded by a crowd during her holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela.
Actor Raveena Tandon was recently at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj when she met Katrina Kaif there as well. The actors did the snan (holy dip) in a VIP section of the Triveni Sangam, but soon, videos of scores of people surrounding Katrina as she took the holy dip surfaced on the internet. The videos showed other pilgrims vying for a selfie or reaction from the actor. Now, another video has surfaced of a bunch of men filming Katrina and joking about her as she took the dip and prayed in the river. (Also read: Drone footage shows Katrina Kaif surrounded by selfie-seeking crowd during Kumbh snan; fans defend ‘VIP culture’)
Video upsets fans
The video shows two men filming themselves and then panning the camera to Katrina who was next to them. “Ye main hu, ye mera bhai hai, aur ye Katrina Kaif (this is me, this is my brother and this is Katrina Kaif)”, one of the men says in the video as those around him laugh. The video has upset people on the internet, with many calling out the men for harassing the actor.
Among them was Raveena Tandon, who commented, “This is disgusting. These kind of people spoil a moment that is supposed to be peaceful and meaningful.” Another person wrote, “Very bad... Mass bullying.” A person also wrote, “This is terrible. How are people so shameless?”
“This is sad and disturbing,” read another comment. “And when they get vip treatment and security and all they get offended,” reasoned another.
Who visited Kumbh?
Earlier last week, another video had surfaced on social media, shot on a drone. It showed a large crowd surround Katrina as she took a dip in the river with her mother-in-law.
Mahakumbh Mela commenced on January 13 and concluded on February 26, coinciding with the festival of Mahashivratri.
It has been attended by several celebrities including Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and Guru Randhawa among others.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.