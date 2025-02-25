Drone footage shows Katrina Kaif surrounded by selfie-seeking crowd during Kumbh snan; fans defend 'VIP culture’

Fans are feeling bad for Katrina Kaif after new footage of her from the Mahakumbh surfaced on social media on Tuesday. The video is drone footage from the moment she took the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. It also shows how a large crowd surrounded her and her family at the river for selfies and pictures. (Also read: Katrina Kaif distributes prasad to devotees at Maha Kumbh, smiles as fans click pictures of her. Watch) Katrina Kaif took a dip at the Sangam on Monday but a large crowd surrounded her.

In defense of VIP culture?

The drone footage shows Katrina in an orange suit in between surrounded by her mother-in-law, a few priests and priestesses, a bunch of bodyguards and also some other pilgrims who were there for the holy dip. But most of them seem interested in clicking selfies with the actor. A few mediapersons also rushed to her with their cameras and mics as a couple men put a towel around her shoulders after the dip.

Fans of the actor thought people were getting a little too close to Katrina. Some even said that the video shows why 'VIP culture' (preferential treatment for VIP guests) is necessary. “Aur yeh bolte hain vip culture khatam kro arey bhyi vip culture hone k baad yeh haal hai agar normal logo k trah gye yeh sab tb to na jane public kya kregi (And they say to end VIP culture—well, even with VIP culture, this is the situation. If they go like normal people, who knows what the public will do!)”

Another commented, “The reason why VIP culture exists and should exist.”

A person wrote, “People need to learn basic ethics, let her take snaan peacefully.” Another wrote, “So much crowd around her...let her take holy dip peacefully....I'm getting suffocation watching..”

Katrina in Kumbh

Katrina also attended the bhajan led by Parmarth Niketan Ashram, President Swami Chidanand Saraswati. Abhishek Banerjee also attended the spiritual gathering.

On devotees, including celebrities visiting Maha Kumbh in huge numbers, Swami Chidanand Saraswati told ANI, "Mahakumbh is an occasion of 'Snan, Dhyan and Daan' (holy dip, meditation and charity). Today, she (Katrina Kaif) took a holy dip, meditated and did 'Annadaan'. She said that she sees god in everyone... Such a belief system keeps this nation alive. I support the thoughts of PM Modi. The way CM Yogi Adityanath has arranged everything, this is a Mahakumbh of 'Vyavastha, Arthvyavastha and Astitva' (arrangement, economy and identity)...This Kumbh is for everyone, those who have not visited till now should come here and take a holy dip..."