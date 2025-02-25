Katrina Kaif distributes prasad to devotees at Maha Kumbh, smiles as fans click pictures of her. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif paid a visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj along with her mother-in-law on February 24. The actor was seen taking a holy dip in the river and offering prayers. A new video of the actor has also emerged where she was seen distributing ‘prasad’ to the devotees. (Also read: Katrina Kaif performs aarti at Mahakumbh, attends evening bhajan; Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasha seen too) Katrina Kaif and spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram Swami Chidanand Saraswati distribute food to needy during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_24_2025_000422A)(PTI)

Katrina at Maha Kumbh

In the new video shared by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), the actor was seen with Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. Dressed in a light yellow salwar suit, the actor smiled as she distributed ‘prasad’ to the devotees with a long handle. Several fans also clicked pictures of her on their mobile phones.

Since there was a huge crowd in the area, several security personnel were also present to control the space. Katrina interacted with several fans, smiling at them and patiently offering them kedgeree.

What Katrina said

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

In an earlier video from the day, the actor was seen smiling and listening to the bhajan. Actor Raveena Tandon, and her daughter Rasha Thadani were also seen in the same spot. Katrina also performed aarti and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam during her visit to the Maha Kumbh. On February 13, Katrina's husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, had visited Mahakumbh ahead of the release of his film Chhaava.

Several Bollywood stars paid a visit to the Maha Kumbh in the past few days, including Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Sonali Bendre and Hema Malini among others.