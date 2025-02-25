Katrina Kaif performs aarti at Mahakumbh, attends evening bhajan; Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasha seen too

Actors Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani, and Abhishek Banerjee participated in several religious events during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. News agency ANI shared several videos and pictures of the celebrities performing aarti and attending the evening bhajan on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif offers prayers after taking holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh. Watch) Katrina Kaif attended the Mahakumbh Mela on Monday.

Katrina Kaif attends bhajan at Mahakumbh

In a video, Katrina was seen smiling and listening to the bhajan which was led by Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati. Dressed in a saffron outfit, she was seen sitting on the floor and slowly clapping to the religious song. Katrina was seen accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal.

Katrina performs aarti with Raveena, Rasha, Abhishek

Raveena Tandon sang the song while Rasha clapped, sitting next to her mother. Abhishek Banerjee was also seen sitting amid the other devotees. In another clip, all the celebrities stood with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati as they performed aarti at the Mahakumbh.

Katrina and Veena were later spotted at the Kalina Airport after they returned to Mumbai from Prayagraj.

On devotees, including celebrities visiting Mahakumbh in huge numbers, Swami Chidanand Saraswati told ANI, "Mahakumbh is an occasion of snan, dhyan and daan (holy dip, meditation and charity). Today, she (Katrina Kaif) took a holy dip, meditated and did annadaan. She said that she sees god in everyone... Such a belief system keeps this nation alive."

"I support the thoughts of PM Modi. The way CM Yogi Adityanath has arranged everything, this is a Mahakumbh of vyavastha, arthvyavastha and astitva (arrangement, economy and identity)...This Kumbh is for everyone, those who have not visited till now should come here and take a holy dip..," he added.

Celebs at Mahakumbh

According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department, nearly 630 million people had visited the holy site as of Sunday. Earlier, on Monday morning, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took a holy dip at the Triveni sangam -- the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The historic Mahakumbh 2025 is nearing its conclusion. The last major bath will take place on February 26, which coincides with Mahashivratri.