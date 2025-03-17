Shilpa Shetty crushes Monday blues with ‘strong core, strong body’ workout, dares fans to take the challenge. Watch

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a true fitness enthusiast who never fails to inspire us with her intense workout routines, and this Monday was no different. Starting the week on an energetic note, the 49-year-old actor gave us a sneak peek into her power-packed fitness session, instantly lifting our Monday mood. Shilpa Shetty inspires with intense workout session on Instagram. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

From yoga to weight training, Shilpa continues to challenge herself, and this time, she showcased a fun yet effective way to enhance strength and endurance. Let's take a look and grab some fitness motivation. (Also read: ‘Shut up and BOUNCE’: Shilpa Shetty makes fitness meet fun with trampoline core workout and we are inspired )

Shilpa Shetty's inspiring workout

On Monday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her intense workout session. She posted a video of herself performing Gliding Knee Tucks, captioning it, "Core's on fire, but so is my determination 💪🏻🏋🏻‍♀️."

Highlighting the benefits of the exercise, she added, "Works on core strength (not for beginners!). Strong core, strong body – because it all starts from within. Are you ready to test your core strength? Challenge thrown to you!".

How to perform gliding knee tucks

Starting position: Begin in a high plank position with both feet placed on sliders, towels, or socks (anything that allows your feet to glide smoothly on the floor).

Engage your core: Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, ensuring your hands are directly under your shoulders.

Tuck the knees: Using your core strength, slide your feet forward by bending your knees toward your chest.

Extend back: Slowly push your feet back to the starting plank position while maintaining control and stability.

Repeat: Perform the movement for the desired number of reps while keeping your core tight and avoiding hip sagging.

Benefits of gliding knee tucks:

Strengthens the core muscles (abs, obliques, lower back).

Improves stability and balance by engaging multiple muscle groups.

Enhances shoulder and upper body endurance as they support your weight.

Works on hip flexor mobility and lower body control.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.