Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt's secret to fitness: Well-rounded, power-packed workout routine is her mantra to toned body

ByAdrija Dey
Mar 15, 2025 07:31 PM IST

Workout like Alia Bhatt! Her training routine features a comprehensive mix of strength, agility, and endurance for a high-energy regimen.

Alia Bhatt turned 32 on March 15. On this special occasion, her trainer, Karan Sawhney, took to Instagram to share a video of Alia Bhatt's workouts. The glimpses of her workout showed sheer dedication to fitness. Her fierce energy in the workout video is as powerful as her commanding presence on the silver screen. Let's take a look at the video and what all workouts Alia did.

Alia Bhatt's workout routine includes al kinds of exercises. (PC: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's workout routine includes al kinds of exercises. (PC: Instagram)

ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt revealed her secret to losing weight after giving birth to daughter Raha Kapoor: ‘I avoided…'

Alia Bhatt's workouts

Workout regime can't be one-dimensional. A well-balanced workout requires focus on every aspect, from cardio, flexibility, HIIT, to strength training and Alia Bhatt’s fitness regimen reflects this with unwavering grit and dedication. Her holistic workout routine is inspirational as it's a perfect mix of endurance, balance, power, and discipline.

Here are some of the workouts seen in the video:

  • Hanging leg raise L-sit
  • Gymnastic ring dip
  • Push up
  • Pull up
  • Suspended Row
  • Wall handstand
  • Single-leg weighted hip thrust
  • Weighted squats
  • Barbell squats
  • Running

In tandem with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor too engages in intense workouts. Recently, his trainer also unveiled a picture of him performing a front lever with a completely straight posture, off the ground. The celebrity couple exudes peak power couple fitness energy, with each one's fitness routine being equally hardcore and high-impactful. It's a big inspiration for fans to hit the gym together and serve fitness goals as a couple.

To read about it click here.

More about her work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina. She will be next seen in YRF's Spy Universe's Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: 5 underrated performances of Alia Bhatt that get better with rewatches: Shaandaar is on this list

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On