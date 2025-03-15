Alia Bhatt's secret to fitness: Well-rounded, power-packed workout routine is her mantra to toned body

Alia Bhatt turned 32 on March 15. On this special occasion, her trainer, Karan Sawhney, took to Instagram to share a video of Alia Bhatt's workouts. The glimpses of her workout showed sheer dedication to fitness. Her fierce energy in the workout video is as powerful as her commanding presence on the silver screen. Let's take a look at the video and what all workouts Alia did. Alia Bhatt's workout routine includes al kinds of exercises. (PC: Instagram)

ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt revealed her secret to losing weight after giving birth to daughter Raha Kapoor: ‘I avoided…'

Alia Bhatt's workouts

Workout regime can't be one-dimensional. A well-balanced workout requires focus on every aspect, from cardio, flexibility, HIIT, to strength training and Alia Bhatt’s fitness regimen reflects this with unwavering grit and dedication. Her holistic workout routine is inspirational as it's a perfect mix of endurance, balance, power, and discipline.

Here are some of the workouts seen in the video:

Hanging leg raise L-sit

Gymnastic ring dip

Push up

Pull up

Suspended Row

Wall handstand

Single-leg weighted hip thrust

Weighted squats

Barbell squats

Running

In tandem with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor too engages in intense workouts. Recently, his trainer also unveiled a picture of him performing a front lever with a completely straight posture, off the ground. The celebrity couple exudes peak power couple fitness energy, with each one's fitness routine being equally hardcore and high-impactful. It's a big inspiration for fans to hit the gym together and serve fitness goals as a couple.

To read about it click here.

More about her work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina. She will be next seen in YRF's Spy Universe's Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: 5 underrated performances of Alia Bhatt that get better with rewatches: Shaandaar is on this list