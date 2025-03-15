5 underrated performances of Alia Bhatt that get better with rewatches: Shaandaar is on this list

Alia Bhatt has slowly and consistently given us some memorable performances over the last decade. The actor, whose name is most often taken as the punching bag when it comes to the nepotism debate, has proven her merit as an actor several times. On the actor's 32nd birthday, let us take a look at some of her underrated performances. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt urge media not to post unauthorised pictures of Raha: ‘Worst nightmare is someone breaking in’) Alia Bhatt in a still from 2 States and Dear Zindagi.

2 States

Alia Bhatt was the heart and soul of 2 States, playing Ananya Swaminathan, a fellow student from a conservative Tamil Brahmin family in Chennai. She handles the film's emotional bits and provides it with a fiery spirit. So when she finally lands in that temple dressed as a bride and realizes that her dream is finally coming true, she can't hide her tears anymore. It is a beautifully subtle performance.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

As Vaidehi Trivedi, Alia is the best part of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. A woman who is determined to make a good life for herself despite the conservative men surrounding her orbit, the actor makes the most of her scenes. The film gets a little too predictable during the second half, but Alia's performance is more than able to rescue it together.

Dear Zindagi

Gauri Zindagi's film has not aged that well in retrospect, given its hackneyed look at therapy and even more myopic look at what a therapist must look like. But there is no such doubts that can be placed on Alia Bhatt's performance. In one of her unsung performances, she plays Kaira, this sensitive and anxious girl in her twenties, with sensitivity and care. We cry for her, laugh with her and root for her through it all.

Shaandaar

A lot of misplaced priorities almost ruined Shaandaar, Vikas Bahl's idea of a destination wedding. As Alia Arora, the actor barely had enough material to touch upon with a character who certainly had to deal with so many issues with her life. Still, the actor manages to infuse a lot of warmth and tenderness into the part and even extracts some spontaneity in an otherwise forced narrative.

Kapoor & Sons

Shakun Batra's film holds up so well even after all these years, and Alia truly shines in a supporting role. For half of the film, her Tia is happy and casual and a lot of fun, and it seems she is but a casual distraction from the chaos that surround the family of the main characters. But Shakun gifts Alia with a key scene in the second half, and the actor makes the most out of it. This is one of her very best performances, often overlooked beneath her leading roles.