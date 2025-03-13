Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt urge media not to post unauthorised pictures of Raha: ‘Worst nightmare is someone breaking in’

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday in advance with the media in Mumbai on Thursday. Ranbir Kapoor also joined her for the celebrations and the couple had a Q&A session with the press. They urged the media not to post any unauthorised images of their daughter Raha, keeping her safety in mind. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt cutely scrunches nose after Ranbir Kapoor smears cake on her face during pre-birthday celebrations. Watch) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at her pre-birthday celebrations with the media.(AFP)

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt don’t want Raha to be clicked

Alia clarified that while the couple doesn’t plan on going the legal route, they will have no choice should people not comply with their request. She said, “We don’t want to push any sort of action, but we’ll be left with no choice if people don’t listen. Wait for Raha to cross or cover her face while clicking pictures.” According to NDTV, she also reportedly explained, “My worst nightmare is someone breaking in and taking Raha away.”

Ranbir reminded the media that he ‘grew up in Mumbai, in the industry’ and that everyone there was ‘family’. He added, “It might sound like a privileged problem. But as parents, we are trying to do as much as we can to protect our child. Anybody with a camera phone can post it, it’s not in our control. But we are just asking for help.” He also spoke of how Alia was once clicked at their home, which was a breach of privacy, saying, “We understand there’s curiosity, but there’s a line you cannot cross.”

Alia also stopped Ranbir from saying Raha could maybe be clicked on special occasions, like Christmas. The couple also reminded everyone that the Child Privacy Law and Data Protection Law prevent the use of minors’ pictures without parental consent.

Alia Bhatt deletes Raha’s pictures

This comes after Alia recently deleted all pictures of Raha on her social media. In January this year, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his home after he found an intruder in his younger son Jeh’s room. Since then, Saif and Kareena Kapoor have asked the media not to click pictures of their children Taimur and Jeh for their safety. Alia and Ranbir followed suit now, also choosing for their children not to be in the public eye.