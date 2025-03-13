Alia Bhatt cutely scrunches her nose after Ranbir Kapoor smears cake on her face during pre-birthday celebrations. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt will turn 32 on March 15, and for her pre-birthday celebrations, she cut cake with the media. Her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was also present, goofed around, leading to some sweet moments. (Also Read: Pritam breaks silence on plagiarism row over Alia Bhatt's Rani intro theme and BLACKPINK Jennie's new track) Ranbir Kapoor smeared cake on Alia Bhatt's face in jest instead of feeding it to her.

Ranbir Kapoor smears cake on Alia Bhatt’s nose

In videos captured by the paparazzi, Alia can be seen looking pepped up for her birthday. She playfully eats a piece of cake before feeding Ranbir after cutting it. Ranbir, on the other hand, smears the cake on her nose in jest, making her cutely scrunch it up. After she gives him a wide smile despite that, he gives her a sweet kiss on her forehead.

Alia donned a peach floral kurta for her pre-birthday celebrations and went for a no-makeup look. Ranbir looked dapper in a neutral-toned casual shirt and trousers. He even clapped and sang Happy Birthday for her as she cut the cake. Afterwards, he invited the media to to eat the cake.

Recent work

Ranbir last starred in Luv Ranjan’s 2023 rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action-drama Animal. While both films were hits, the latter made more noise for the polarising reviews it got and the box office numbers it minted. Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s 2024 film Jigra, which failed to make a mark at the box office despite good reviews.

The couple will now star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Vicky Kaushal. They have begun shooting for the film which is slated for release on March 20, 2026. Ranbir will also star in Animal Park, followed by Ramayana with Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. Alia will star in Alpha as part of the YRF spy universe. The film is slated for release this Christmas and also stars Sharvari.