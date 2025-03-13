Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt cutely scrunches her nose after Ranbir Kapoor smears cake on her face during pre-birthday celebrations. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Mar 13, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Alia Bhatt cut cake with the media a couple of days ahead of her birthday. Ranbir Kapoor decided to get goofy.

Actor Alia Bhatt will turn 32 on March 15, and for her pre-birthday celebrations, she cut cake with the media. Her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was also present, goofed around, leading to some sweet moments. (Also Read: Pritam breaks silence on plagiarism row over Alia Bhatt's Rani intro theme and BLACKPINK Jennie's new track)

Ranbir Kapoor smeared cake on Alia Bhatt's face in jest instead of feeding it to her.
Ranbir Kapoor smeared cake on Alia Bhatt's face in jest instead of feeding it to her.

Ranbir Kapoor smears cake on Alia Bhatt’s nose

In videos captured by the paparazzi, Alia can be seen looking pepped up for her birthday. She playfully eats a piece of cake before feeding Ranbir after cutting it. Ranbir, on the other hand, smears the cake on her nose in jest, making her cutely scrunch it up. After she gives him a wide smile despite that, he gives her a sweet kiss on her forehead.

Alia donned a peach floral kurta for her pre-birthday celebrations and went for a no-makeup look. Ranbir looked dapper in a neutral-toned casual shirt and trousers. He even clapped and sang Happy Birthday for her as she cut the cake. Afterwards, he invited the media to to eat the cake.

Recent work

Ranbir last starred in Luv Ranjan’s 2023 rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action-drama Animal. While both films were hits, the latter made more noise for the polarising reviews it got and the box office numbers it minted. Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s 2024 film Jigra, which failed to make a mark at the box office despite good reviews.

The couple will now star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Vicky Kaushal. They have begun shooting for the film which is slated for release on March 20, 2026. Ranbir will also star in Animal Park, followed by Ramayana with Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. Alia will star in Alpha as part of the YRF spy universe. The film is slated for release this Christmas and also stars Sharvari.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On