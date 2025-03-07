Pritam breaks silence on plagiarism row over Alia Bhatt's Rani intro theme and BLACKPINK Jennie's new track

BLACKPINK-fame Jennie's new track Like Jennie left many Indian fans wondering whether it sounded a little too similar to Pritam's composition in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the last few days, fans debated on social media and alleged that the new track by BLACKPINK's Jennie is a copy of Rani's Anthem, the BGM for Alia Bhatt's character in the Karan Johar film. Music composer Pritam has finally given his thoughts on this row. (Also read: BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of 'copy pasting' Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani theme: She plagiarised Pritam) Pritam has commented on the ongoing debate over Jennie's new track.

What Pritam said

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, Pritam shared a long note to address the matter. He began by saying, “Rani and Jennie are names that rhyme, so a similar flow in one phrase doesn’t make it a copy. In music, minor similarities are bound to happen—whether through rhymes, phrasing, or even within the same genre. Instead of focusing on tiny details, it’s important to see the bigger picture. In today’s interconnected world, where artists share the same platforms, no one is deliberately trying to copy someone else’s work. Creating a song takes immense effort, and if an artist truly resonates with an idea, they can simply collaborate.”

‘Rather than tearing artists down…’

The note further read, “Music is about creativity, unique artistic perspective, influence, and sometimes pure coincidence—especially when artists exist on the same creative wavelength. Rather than tearing artists down, celebrating their work makes far more sense. Wishing Jennie all the best for the new album.”

On Tuesday, Jennie released a teaser of her new song, Like Jennie, which drops on March 7. Alia’s fans immediately began pointing out that the thumps, beats, and vocals of the song sound similar to Rani’s Theme from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

