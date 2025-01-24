'Heard screams from Jeh's room': Saif Ali Khan narrates chilling account of stabbing incident in statement to police

Actor Saif Ali Khan has recorded his statement to the police in the case of the attack on him at his home last Thursday. The actor gave his statement to Bandra Police on Thursday, two days after being discharged from the hospital. In a chilling account, the actor recalled how he woke up to screams from his youngest son Jeh's room and encountered the attacker. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan's friend Afsar Zaidi rubbishes reports of delay in actor reaching hospital, insists Taimur accompanied him) Saif Ali Khan with his sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Saif Ali Khan's statement to the police

In his statement, Saif said that he was in his bedroom with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building. Around 2:30 am, they heard their younger son Jeh's nanny scream. The screams woke them up and they rushed to the room where they saw the intruder. The nanny - Eliyama Philips - was screaming while Jeh was crying.

Saif said that he tried to stop the intruder and overpower him, but he attacked him with a knife, stabbing him actor several times on his back, neck, and hands. NDTV quoted police sources saying that the actor said he pushed the intruder inside the room as the nanny ran away with Jeh. Saif said he then locked the intruder in the room.

Saif Ali Khan's injuries

Saif Ali Khan suffered six injuries, including deep cuts on his neck and back, in the attack. The actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on Thursday morning, where he underwent surgery to remove a part of the knife from his back. The doctors also repaired leaking spinal fluid.

Saif was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday and returned to his Bandra apartment. The police is providing temporary protection to Saif, Kareena and their two kids - Taimur and Jeh. Two constables have been provided to the family, and they will ensure their safety whenever they go out.

The accused, a Bangladeshi national, has been arrested and is in police custody. The police says that he targeted Saif's house for a burglary and was not aware of the actor's celebrity status.