Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Actor was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital at 4:11am, says report

Actor Saif Ali Khan reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital at 4:11am after being attacked at his Bandra home last Thursday during a robbery attempt, news agency IANS reported, citing the medical report. Actor Saif Ali Khan greets as he arrives at his residence after getting discharged from Lilavati Hospital, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)

According to the Bollywood actor's medical report, as reported by IANS, Saif Ali Khan was brought to the hospital by his friend and manager Afsar Zaidi. The report also mentions the time of the attack as 2:30am.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the medical report.

The medical report has been shared with the Mumbai Police, which is probing the attack, and has listed five injuries on the actor’s body. According to the report, the injuries were on Saif Ali Khan’s back, left wrist, right side of the neck and right shoulder. He also had a wound on his left elbow.

Since the day of the attack, conflicting reports have suggested different people accompanying Saif Ali Khan to the hospital. While some suggested it was his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan who took him in an autorickshaw, a doctor at the hospital was quoted as suggesting it was 8-year-old Taimur. The autorickshaw driver stated that a heavily bleeding Khan was accompanied by ‘a small child and another person’.

Father of accused in Said Ali Khan stabbing case defends his son

The Mumbai Police arrested the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, on January 19 for stabbing Saif Ali Khan while attempting to rob his home. His father, Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, has defended his son, saying that the suspect in the CCTV footage doesn't match his appearance.

"From what is shown in the CCTV... my son never keeps his hair long. I believe my son is being framed," the accused’s father said in an interview.

Shariful Fakir is a Bangladeshi citizen who worked at a public in Mumbai. He was arrested from Thane while allegedly trying to flee to his home country after the attack on Saif Ali Khan.