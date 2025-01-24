'CCTV man doesn't look like my son': Father of Saif Ali Khan's ‘attacker’ Shariful Amin Fakir

Father of the alleged attacker in the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing case has defended his son, saying that he has been wrongly implicated in the case. In an interview, Mohammad Ruhul Amin Fakir said the suspect seen in the CCTV camera footage does not match the appearance of his son Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir.

"From what is shown in the CCTV... my son never keeps his hair long. I believe my son is being framed," the accused’s father told news agency IANS.

Shariful, who is from Bangladesh, had moved to India due to the political unrest in his home country, according to his father.

"He left Bangladesh and came to India for one reason, the political unrest in Bangladesh. He was working where he received a salary, and his employer even rewarded him," Amin Fakir said.

The father said his son was simply trying to make a living in a foreign country, and had moved to Mumbai after his initial days in West Bengal due to higher salaries in the hotels of the city. Despite the gravity of the accusations against his son, Fakir insisted that he hasn't received any communication from the police.

“We don't know anyone in India. We have no support in India," he said.

Amin Fakir also recalled that he had spoken to his son last Friday, a day after the attack on Saif Ali Khan happened. According to him, his son used to get his salary on the 10th of every month, after which he used to call him.

The Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence last Thursday during an attempted burglary. He received six stab wounds, spending the next five days at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai undergoing treatment.

A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body. The doctors treating the actor said that he was fortunate to have escaped any severe injuries. The actor was discharged on Tuesday.

Mumbai Police arrested the accused from Thane on January 19. According to reports, he was in the process of fleeing to Bangladesh before his arrest.