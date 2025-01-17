Menu Explore
Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Doctors say actor ‘walked in like a lion’ without stretcher

ByHT News Desk
Jan 17, 2025 04:47 PM IST

Dr Niraj Uttamani, the COO of the Mumbai hospital, described Saif Ali Khan as the real hero.

The doctors treating actor Saif Ali Khan's stab wounds said on Friday that the star walked into the Lilavati Hospital "like a lion" and even refused to use a stretcher.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his house on Thursday.(PTI file photo)
Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his house on Thursday.(PTI file photo)

They said at a press briefing that the actor, who was soaked in blood after the knife attack, was recovering and may be discharged in the next 2-3 days.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, the COO of the Mumbai hospital, described Saif Ali Khan as the real hero. He, however, said the actor was very fortunate because he could have sustained a severe injury had the knife gone 2 mm deeper into his back.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed inside his house multiple times on Thursday as he tried to stop the attacker from harming his children and staff. The police say the assailant had sneaked into the house with the intention of burglary.

Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh's nanny told the police that the intruder had demanded 1 crore.

"He (Mr Khan) was soaked in blood when he arrived in the hospital. But he walked in like a lion. He is a real hero... He is very fortunate. If the knife were 2 mm deeper, he would have sustained a serious injury," he Uttamani, according to NDTV.

Also read: Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Actor moved from Lilavati Hospital ICU after successful surgery

How is Saif Ali Khan's health now?

The doctors said he was recovering "very well" and could be discharged in two to three days.

The 54-year-old actor underwent a five-hour-long emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He has been advised to rest.

"We are observing his progress and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him to bed rest and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him," Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, told HT.

The actor was shifted to a normal ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck. The major part was at the back, which was in the spine, thoracic spine we call. A sharp object was lodged inside, which has gone very deep, touching the dura and the spinal cord, but it has not damaged the spinal cord," Dr Dange added. He also said that the actor was "very lucky".

The Mumbai police have formed multiple teams to nab the attacker.

