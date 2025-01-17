Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Actor moved from Lilavati Hospital ICU after successful surgery

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan has been moved from intensive care to a special room at Lilavati Hospital following an attack by an unidentified assailant that left him with six wounds, hospital officials said on Friday. Saif Ali Khan (left). Police brought in a man for questioning in the burglary and stabbing case (right).

"Around noon on Friday, we shifted Saif to a special room. He is out of danger. He is completely cheerful. In fact, we are planning a discharge in next two to three days," said Lilavati Hospital COO Niraj Uttamani.

The actor underwent a five-and-a-half-hour surgery on Thursday to remove a broken knife piece and treat multiple injuries. After initially stabilising Khan in casualty, the hospital assembled a team of specialists for the procedure.

"The surgery began at 5 am and ended at 10.30 am," said Uttamani, noting that of the six wounds, "two injuries were deep, two were mid and two are superficial."

Khan had sustained a major injury to his thoracic spinal cord where the knife had lodged. Surgeons removed the weapon and repaired leaking spinal fluid. A plastic surgery team treated two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck. Due to Khan's pre-existing condition, cardiologist Dr Srinivas Kudva monitored the entire procedure.

The actor, who is on blood thinners, experienced moderate bleeding and received platelet transfusions. Hospital sources revealed the attack was so violent that the knife broke inside Khan's body. The broken two-inch blade piece has been handed over to police as evidence.

Doctors reported that Khan received 20 stitches in total. Uttamani confirmed that the actor is now speaking and has met with police investigators.