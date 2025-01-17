'Saif Ali Khan wasn't scared': Autorickshaw driver who transported actor to hospital

The autorickshaw driver who transported actor Saif Ali Khan to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital narrated the sequence of events after he picked up the injured actor from outside the latter's house. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan(Reuters file photo)

He said he didn't recognise the injured actor and that Khan was bleeding profusely. He said it took him around 8-10 minutes to reach the hospital.

“It was only when we reached the hospital gate that he called the guard to fetch a stretcher, saying he was Saif Ali Khan,” the auto driver told reporters in Mumbai on Friday.

Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver, said Saif Ali Khan had been bleeding from the neck and his white kurta had turned red. He also said a child was accompanying the actor.

“He (Saif) walked into the auto. There was a seven-eight year old boy who also boarded the rickshaw,” he said.

"When we reached the hospital, he called out to the guard at the gate and told him: Please bring a stretcher. I am Saif Ali Khan," he said, adding the auto reached the hospital around 3 am.

The driver said he did not take the fare amount from the actor after he dropped him at the hospital.

'Saif Ali Khan walked on his own'

Rana said after getting out of the vehicle, Saif walked on his own.

He said that Saif Ali Khan wasn't scared.

"The actor sat by himself in the three-wheeler. He did not seem scared and appeared normal," informed Rana, who hails from Uttarakhand.

The doctors treating Saif Ali Khan said on Friday that the star walked into the Lilavati Hospital “like a lion”.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed inside his house multiple times on Thursday as he tried to stop the attacker from harming his children and staff. The police say the assailant had sneaked into the house with the intention of burglary.

With inputs from PTI