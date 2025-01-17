Saif Ali Khan attacked news: Police question carpenter who worked at actor's house 2 days before attack

The Mumbai Police on Friday questioned a carpenter in connection with the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. The carpenter, identified as Waris Ali Salmani, was picked up and taken to the Bandra police station for questioning because his appearance resembled the intruder's. Mumbai: The suspect in Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan knife attack incident.(CCTV grab)

The intruder, who stabbed Saif Ali Khan multiple times inside his Bandra house, was seen wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack as he hurried down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building.

Salmani had worked at the actor's flat two days before the incident and was informed about the attack by the contractor who had hired him for the assignment, PTI reported, quoting an official.

More than 30 teams have been formed to track down and nab the attacker.

‘No underworld connection’

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam said robbery was the sole motive behind the incident and clarified no underworld gang was involved in the knife attack.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the police have got several clues in the Saif Ali Khan attack case and will arrest the culprit soon.

"Police investigation is going on....they have got many clues and I feel the police will very soon zero in (on the culprit)," the chief minister said.

Saif Ali Khan recovering well

The doctors who have been treating Saif Ali Khan said the actor was recovering well. They, however, said Saif was extremely fortunate that the knife attack didn't do any permanent damage.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, the COO of the Lilavati Hospital, described Saif Ali Khan as the real hero. He, however, said the actor was very fortunate because he could have sustained a severe injury had the knife gone 2 mm deeper into his back.

"He (Mr Khan) was soaked in blood when he arrived in the hospital. But he walked in like a lion. He is a real hero... He is very fortunate. If the knife were 2 mm deeper, he would have sustained a serious injury," he said.

With inputs from PTI