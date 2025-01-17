Saif Ali Khan attack case: New CCTV video shows suspect going upstairs with face covered

A new CCTV footage in the Saif Ali Khan attack case surfaced on Friday, showing the suspect going upstairs with his face covered. The CCTV video displays 1:37 am as the time. Fresh CCTV visuals of the suspect from actor Saif Ali Khan's apartment in Mumbai's Bandra(X/@JhaSanjay07)

Actor Saif Ali Khan was allegedly stabbed multiple times in his plush apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of Thursday by a man who intruded for burglary, officials said on Friday.

The fresh CCTV visual shows the suspect, with face covered with a red scarf, going upstairs with careful steps, seemingly to not make any sound and avoid getting caught. Follow Saif Ali Khan case live updates

Cops on Friday detained a man and brought him for questioning to the Bandra Police Station, however, it was not immediately clear if it was the man seen in the CCTV footage.

The actor lives on the 12th floor of the 'Satguru Sharan’ building. Police said the entire family - Saif Ali Khan, his wife and fellow star Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur - were home along with their five house helps.

Saif Ali Khan, who received six stab injuries in the incident that took place around 2 am, was rushed to a Lilavati Hospital of the city, where he underwent an emergency surgery. He was shifted out of the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on Friday.

A CCTV footage surfaced on Thursday of the building, showing the intruder, who was armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, fleeing after the attack.

The footage, which showed 2.33 am as the time, clearly showed the suspect’s face. He is seen wearing a brown T-shirt with a collar and a red scarf while scurrying down the stairs on the sixth floor of the building. Mumbai Police detained a man for questioning on Friday morning.