Saif Ali Khan attacked: Mumbai Police takes possession of blade removed from actor's body | 10 updates

The alleged attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Thursday by a man who is said to have intruded into his Bandra flat for burglary has not left headlines with speculation, unconfirmed information flooding social media, and the probe into the matter is underway by the police in Mumbai.

In latest developments, Mumbai Police detained a man for questioning on Friday morning in the case and also said it had taken possession of the portion of a blade extracted from Saif Ali Khan’s back. Part of the blade is still to be recovered, news agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Police.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was allegedly stabbed multiple times in his plush apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of Thursday by a man who intruded for burglary, officials said on Friday.

The actor lives on the 12th floor of the 'Satguru Sharan’ building. Police said the entire family - Saif Ali Khan, his wife and fellow star Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur - were home along with their five house helps.

Saif Ali Khan, who received six stab injuries in the incident that took place around 2 am, was rushed to a Lilavati Hospital of the city, where he underwent an emergency surgery and was declared out of danger, according to doctors.

As per doctors, Saif Ali Khan sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'. After surgery, he was shifted to ICU, where he is currently recovering.

A CCTV footage later surfaced of the building showing the intruder, who was armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, fleeing after the attack. The footage, which showed 2.33 am as the time, clearly showed the suspect’s face. He is seen wearing a brown T-shirt with a collar and a red scarf while scurrying down the stairs on the sixth floor of the building. Mumbai Police detained a man for questioning on Friday morning.