Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Mumbai Police detains a suspect, brings to Bandra station, says report

Mumbai Police on Friday brought a person to Bandra Police station for questioning in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, news agencies ANI and PTI reported, sharing visuals of cops taking a man inside the police station. It was not immediately clear whether police detained the key suspect seen on CCTV footage(X/ANI)

It was not immediately clear whether police detained the key suspect, however, police confirmed that no arrest has been made in connection with the case so far.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was allegedly stabbed multiple times in his plush apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of Thursday by a man who intruded for burglary, officials said on Friday. Follow Saif Ali Khan attack case live updates

The actor lives on the 12th floor of the 'Satguru Sharan’ building. Police said the entire family - Saif Ali Khan, his wife and fellow star Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur - were home along with their five house helps.

Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery

Saif Ali Khan, who received six stab injuries in the incident that took place around 2 am, was rushed to a Lilavati Hospital of the city, where he underwent an emergency surgery and was declared out of danger, according to doctors.

Hours after the incident on Thursday, CCTV visuals of the suspect surfaced, showing a man wearing a brown t-shirt with a collar and a red scarf going downstairs. The footage, which showed 2.33 am as the time, clearly showed the suspect’s face.

As per doctors, Saif Ali Khan sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'. After surgery, he was shifted to ICU, where he is currently recovering.

The intruder was allegedly armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade and fled after the attack. He is seen wearing a brown T-shirt with a collar and a red scarf while scurrying down the stairs on the sixth floor of the building.

In a statement to the police, Jeh's nanny Philip, who first encountered the armed attacker, said he asked for ₹1 crore. The intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night with the intention of robbery, police officials cited in a news agency PTI report said.