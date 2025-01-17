Actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed inside Bandra house: Here are 5 unanswered questions

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder in his highrise apartment in Mumbai's Bandra around 2.30am on Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.(PTI file)

Saif Ali Khan, 54, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger, according to doctors, following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken in an auto-rickshaw after the attack outside his younger son Jeh’s room.

The entire family - Saif Ali Khan, his wife and fellow star Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons – four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur - were home in the 12-floor apartment along with their five house helps, news agency PTI reported. In a statement to the police, Jeh’s nanny Eliyama Philip, who first encountered the armed attacker, said he asked for ₹1 crore.

The intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night with the intention of robbery, police officials said. The attacker, who made his escape through the stairs, remains on the run.

CCTV camera footage showed the suspected attacker, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building.

However, several questions remain unanswered, raising concerns about the security breach in one of Mumbai's most secure residential areas.

1. How did the attacker reach the children's room?

Despite the attacker reportedly using the fire escape, it remains unclear how they navigated the residence undetected and gained access to the children's room.

2. Did the watchman spot him?

The society's security guard did not notice any unauthorised entry, some reports claimed. Was this due to negligence, or did the intruder exploit a blind spot in the surveillance system?

3. Was there any insider's involvement?

Police are questioning Saif Ali Khan's staff and labourers involved in ongoing renovations. Investigators are exploring the possibility of an inside job, considering whether someone with regular access could have facilitated the attack.

4. Was the intruder familiar with the building's layout?

Questions arise whether the attacker was familiar with the building's layout or had inside help, given their ability to move freely within the premises.

5. How did he evade CCTV camera?

While the police have released CCTV camera footage of the intruder walking down the stairs, authorities are investigating how the attacker avoided detection by several other cameras, including one at the entrance.