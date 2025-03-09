Core of steel: Ranbir Kapoor sets insane workout goals as he prepares for Love and War

Actors undergo intense workout routines to achieve dramatic on-screen transformations. The physique changes are sometimes so compelling that the audience is stunned, wondering whether it's even the same actor. One of the anticipated movies is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which is scheduled to be released next year with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as the star cast and Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his role with intense workouts. His fitness instructor Nam shared a glimpse, a behind-the-scenes picture of the actor's fitness dedication. Ranbir Kapoor reminds the epic mantra of 'no pain, no gain' as he pulls off front lever. (PC: IG/@trainingwithnam)

ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali locks Love & War release date: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s film to be out in 2026

Ranbir Kapoor is doing a front lever

The picture shared by his trainer channels a strong and determined workout mindset that might leave even the most dedicated gymrats regretting their missed workouts days.

Ranbir Kapoor was performing a front lever, an exercise that involves keeping the body firmly lifted, and letting it stay suspended in the air, strictly parallel to the ground. Only by holding onto the bar the body is suspended in the air, indicating the immense grip and arm strength required for supporting the entire body.

As he hangs from the bar, his toned body remained astonishingly straight to the ground with perfect posture. This showed the immense effort and practice needed to master this skill as it is an advanced calisthenic move. Front lever demands core strength, back strength, and upper body support to maintain the position above the ground. In other words, overall body strength is required for the front lever.

Fitness trainer Nam has previously shared glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor's workouts too, inspiring viewers with a renewed sense of commitment to their own routines.

In another video shared by Nam about four months ago, Ranbir Kapoor was seen doing pull-ups. As if pull-ups weren't challenging enough, targeting the lats (back muscles) and biceps, he added an impressive twist by pulling up and clapping mid-air.

About his work front

Love and War will be special for Ranbir Kapoor as the actor's debut movie Saawariya in 2007 was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting line up of projects apart from Love and War, with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Dhoom 4 and Brahmastra: Part Two. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen on-screen in 2023, starring in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earlier in the year and Animal later in the year.

ALSO READ: Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra wants Ranbir Kapoor film to be celebrated globally like Oppenheimer, Forrest Gump