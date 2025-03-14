When Alia Bhatt revealed her secret to losing weight after giving birth to daughter Raha Kapoor: ‘I avoided…'

Alia Bhatt isn't just known for her critically acclaimed performances on the big screen or her impeccable fashion sense, which has given her a permanent place in the international fashion scene. The award-winning actor is also a fitness aficionado through and through, and there are too many videos online to corroborate the claim. Alia is into yoga, Pilates, and weight training and even cares for what goes inside her body, including doing portion control. Alia Bhatt with her daughter, Raha, and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's secret to staying fit after giving birth

Alia, who turns 32 on March 15, has always inspired her fans to look after their health and wellness. Even after giving birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022, the actor revealed in an old Vogue India interview that she did not jump on the weight loss bandwagon or pushed her body's limits to shed the postpartum weight. As we gear up to celebrate her birthday, here's all you need to know about how Alia lost her post-pregnancy weight.

In an interview with Vogue India in 2023, Alia refuted all claims that she had done procedures to lose drastic post-baby weight. She revealed that not only did she not put any pressure on herself to lose weight, she only worked out after doctors advised her to. Moreover, she worked out six days a week - a habit she maintained throughout pregnancy.

“Many folks are under the impression that individuals who work in the visual medium do unnatural things to their bodies to get back in shape post-delivery. That’s why I felt like it was important to document parts of my fitness journey on Instagram. I didn’t put any pressure on myself. The doctors advised me to only push harder in my workouts post 12 weeks, and I did that,” Alia revealed.

‘I avoided checking my weight every day…’

After Raha's birth, Alia started going on 15-minute walks and doing breathing exercises as it improved her blood flow. She also advised new moms to be kind to their bodies, a practice she followed herself. “I avoided checking my weight every day like many people do when they work out religiously. I would step on the scale maybe once in two weeks,” she revealed.

About Raha Kapoor

Raha is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter. The couple welcomed her in November 2022, after they tied the knot on April 14, 2022.