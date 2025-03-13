Alia Bhatt in simple 22K Chanderi suit cuts pre-birthday cake with Ranbir Kapoor and paparazzi. Watch

Alia Bhatt will turn 32 soon. She kicked off her birthday celebrations early with the paparazzi and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, ahead of her special day on March 15. The 31-year-old actor cut a cake in front of the media in Mumbai while Ranbir sweetly sang the birthday song. Ditching her usual glam, Alia looked like a breath of fresh air in a simple pastel kurta, exuding elegance. Let's take a closer look at her look and all its details. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s dual-tone denim makes a strong case for ditching basic jeans; would you spend ₹2.75 lakh on it? ) Alia Bhatt celebrated her upcoming birthday with Ranbir Kapoor in a pastel pink kurta.

Alia Bhatt rocks simple kurta look

Alia's kurta comes in a soothing baby pink shade, crafted from breathable and lightweight Chanderi fabric. It features a split crew neckline, delicate floral embroidery, and intricate patchwork, adding an extra touch of grace. The straight-fit silhouette enhances its elegance, while the ensemble is completed with matching straight pants and a dupatta adorned with subtle border detailing.

Alia accessorised her look with dazzling diamond earrings, adding a touch of elegance. Her minimal makeup featured mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, and soft nude lipstick. With her luscious shoulder-length tresses styled in a loose side partition and a delicate black bindi adorning her forehead, she perfectly completed her easy-breezy look.

How much her outfit costs

If you're swooning over Alia's kurta set and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her elegant ethnic ensemble is from the shelves of Mana Label and comes with a price tag of ₹22,500.

Alia's kurta set comes with a price tag of ₹22,500.(withlovemana.com)

On the other hand, Ranbir looked dashing in an all-white ensemble featuring a loose-fitted shirt and matching relaxed-fit trousers. He accessorized his look with a pair of white shoes and transparent brown-tinted sunglasses. With gelled hair and a perfectly groomed beard, he effortlessly exuded charm and style.