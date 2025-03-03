Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt’s dual-tone denim makes a strong case for ditching basic jeans; would you spend 2.75 lakh on it?

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 03, 2025 11:56 AM IST

Alia Bhatt’s casual white tank top and dual-tone denim look is effortlessly stylish, but its price tag might just leave you speechless. Let’s break it down.

Alia Bhatt recently attended a special meet-and-greet event, sharing a lunch date with fans at a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday. The Jigra star was later spotted leaving the venue in an effortlessly stylish look. Her outfit is sure to make you ditch your boring everyday denim for a trendy dual-tone pair, showing us how to elevate the denim game. Let’s break down her look and see the details of her outfit. (Also read: Alia Bhatt takes cooking lessons from mom Soni Razdan in simple lounge outfit worth 43K )

Alia Bhatt showcased a stylish outfit at a Mumbai event, featuring a white tank top and dual-tone baggy jeans. (Ashutosh Rai)
Alia Bhatt showcased a stylish outfit at a Mumbai event, featuring a white tank top and dual-tone baggy jeans. (Ashutosh Rai)

Alia Bhatt rocks tank top and denim combo

Alia’s look is a perfect example of how even a simple tank top and denim combo can look so stylish. She rocked a white cotton tank top featuring a bold green and red web trim, adding a pop of colour to the minimalist piece. Pairing it with a pair of dual-tone baggy jeans, she opted for a cool blue and light blue patchwork design that added a unique twist. The jeans, with a Gucci Rosso Ancora naplak label, button closure, and low waist, flaunted a relaxed, baggy fit, making it the ultimate casual yet fashion-forward ensemble.

What is the price of her outfit

If you’re obsessed with Alia’s look and want to recreate it, we’ve got all the details you need. Her entire outfit is from the luxury brand Gucci. Her top comes with a price tag of $680 (approximately 59,452), while her dual-tone denim is priced at $3,150 (roughly 2,75,948). That brings the total cost of her look to around 3,35,400.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Alia accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings, multiple stacked rings on her finger, and a pair of black pointy high heels. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a dewy base and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious shoulder-length tresses styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle partition, she perfectly rounded up her look.

